CM Naveen Patnaik approves Rs. 225.53 Crores for 36 Urban Local Bodies of 10 Districts

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday approved Rs. 225.53 Crores in the third and last phase in favor of 36 Urban Local Bodies covering 10 Districts of Northern RDC Division under the State-funded flagship Scheme MUKTA for the Financial Year 2023-24. The districts covered are Dhenkanal, Angul, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Balangir, Subarnapur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda & Deogarh.

All these 36 ULBs have developed ward-wise feasible Annual Action Plans under MUKTA through a participatory process involving local citizens and key Stakeholders. All these projects are demand-driven, technically feasible, and environmentally sustainable projects. These Action Plans have been screened at the Dept. level before approval of HCM. All these approved projects to be taken up under MUKTA will be executed directly by Mission Shakti Groups as Implementing Agency.

It may be mentioned here that, on the direction of Chief Minister Sri Naveen Patnaik, 5T Secretary, Sri VK Pandian discussed with public representatives of 36 ULBs of the above 10 districts on 16th June regarding the successful implementation of various projects under MUKTA.

The Basket of Projects approved under MUKTA is climate resilient work, which includes the creation of Civic Amenities (Mini Park, Open Air Gym, Child play station, Playground, Walking track, Loo, Vending Zones), Open Space Development, Water Body Development, Construction of Multi-purpose Community Centers, Wall Painting, City beautification, and other Labour-oriented works.

“Mukhya Mantri Karma Tatpara Abhiyan” (MUKTA) was launched by Hon’ble CM on 18th April 2020 with a mission to create rapid, immediate, and mass employment opportunities for urban poor, informal and migrant laborers, rendered unemployed and vulnerable in the face of Covid-19 infused crisis, while addressing the needs of creation of climate resilient, cost-effective sustainable and replicable community assets by implementing labor-intensive public works across 115 Urban Local Bodies.

MUKTA adopts a community-driven, participatory, and bottom-up approach ensuring transparency and accountability during the entire stage of project implementation. MUKTA is a community-driven scheme tailor-made for Community-Based Organisations (CBO) such as Women Self Help Groups (SHG) and Slum Dwellers Associations (SDA) to take center stage.

As a whole, HCM has sanctioned Rs. 833.21 Crores in 3 phases covering all 115 ULBs of 30 districts of the State.