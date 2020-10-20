CM Naveen Patnaik appeals people not to crowd public places during Durga Puja

Bhubaneswar: Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik appealed people of the State to not to crowd public places during upcoming Durga Puja and Deepawali. In a video message the CM cautioned that if we would miss out to follow the cautions to keep the deadly desease away, it may return with more severity which has been witnessed in some other places.

The chief minister said that, Odisha is fighting against Corona for the last 7 months. During this time people of the State have borne much pain and have sacrificed a lot. Especially kids and senior citizens are staying at home to do away with Corona. Kids are not getting chance to play with their friends and classmates.

However, the sacrifice has not gone fruitless. Odisha has managed to check Corona in the last 6 months and alll the citizens have contributed to it, he said.

People are wearing mask, washing hands with soap frequently and maintaining social distancing. Of course, some people are not abiding it. They should understand the situation properly, he said.

For the last 2 weeks Covid cases are decreasing in the State. On 26 Sept the positive cases in the state was more than 4000 while today the number has come down to less than 2000. Positivity rate has also decreased and it will continue to do so in the coming days, the CM said.

He also gave instance of Ganjam and Gajapati and said that 2 months back Ganjam was a hotspot. Everyday hundreds of Covid positive cases were coming then. Howeer, it was peoples’ cooperation, community participation and hard effort of Covid warriors which brought the situation under control. Now, Corona positive cases in these districts have considerably lessened and they have become inspiration for others.

However, despite that the CM cautioned against Corona because its character profile is very critical. “Hence, we need to be cautious till medicine or vaccine comes in,” he said.

In the video message Naveen Patnaik also mentioned about the case of European countries. In UK, France and Spain Corona was wreaking havoc in March-April with a huge number of casualties. Later, it came under the grip. Yet, now cases of infection have again increased there. And this time it is more dangerous than the earlier.

On 1st Sept, the cases of Covid infection were 1200 in UK. However, on 8 October it has crossed 17 thousand. Similarly, in France on 31 August there were more than 3000 cases. However, on 10 October it crossed 26000.

India is the second most effected victim of Corona after US. Kerala had managed to check Corona to a great extent. But after Onam now infection increased there three fold.

According to experts Corona will rise in winter. Hence during upcoming Durga Puja and Deepawali, people should not crowd in public places. They should stay at home and worship. They should observe the festival at home with family members, he said.

He also urged to wear masks when going outside and asked to maintain social distancing.

The CM said that if infection will go up again in the State, we all will be in trouble. If we would take precautions, infection will be in control. Hence, let us take a vow before the Mother Goddess to work and work to check Corona.

“Happy Durga Puja to you and your family. Bande Utkal Janani,” he said.