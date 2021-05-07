Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced the waiver of rent for the Odisha Bhawan situated in Navi Mumbai.

It is noteworthy that, The Navi Mumbai Metropolitan Corporation has been using the Odisha Bhavan there since April 2020 as a quarantine to prevent the spread of the deadly virus among doctors and health workers in Mumbai and to cope with the Covid epidemic.

While the cost of rent is Rs 2 crore 16 thousand rupees, Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik has ordered the complete waiver of the rent of Odisha Bhavan.

This is a great gesture of showing humanity and goodwill towards the people of Mumbai in the face of this epidemic.

It is worth mentioning that Odisha has been supplying oxygen to Maharashtra for the past fifteen days on an urgent basis for the treatment of critically ill Covid patients and helping resolve the Covid oxygen crisis.