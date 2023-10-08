CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 50 lakh for hockey star Deep Grace Ekka

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has announced a cash award of Rs. 50 lakh for hockey star Deep Grace Ekka for her significant role in India’s historic bronze Medal triumph at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The Chief Minister expressed his heartfelt congratulations to Deep Grace Ekka, acknowledging her remarkable performance and calling her a role model for the youth of the state.

The Chief Minister said, “Deep Grace Ekka has become a symbol of hope and pride for aspiring athletes in the country. Deep has proved her tenacity with some astounding performances and I am sure that she will continue to make India proud and showcase the spirit of perseverance and excellence that she has been displaying.”

The 28-year-old, native of Lulkidihi village in Odisha’s Sundargarh district, made her international debut in 2011 during the Four-Nation Tournament in Argentina and, since then, she has been an integral part of the national team. In May 2023, she completed 250 international caps.

She was also an integral part of the team that won the Bronze medal at the Women’s Asia Cup in 2013, Gold at the 2016 Asian Champions Trophy, Gold in the Asia Cup in 2017, Silver at the Asian Champions Trophy in 2018, Silver in 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang, and the Bronze in Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

She played a key role in India’s Gold Medal win at the inaugural FIH Women’s Nations Cup in Spain in 2022.