CM Naveen Patnaik announces input assistance of Rs 200 crore for drought affected areas in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In a major relief to the farmers, the Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik has announced an input assistance of Rs 200 crore for the farmers in the drought-affected area of Odisha today.

According to reports, around 33% of the crops cultivated in 2,63,560 acres of land across 12 districts of the state have been affected due to the drought situation.

It is to be noted that, the farmers in the drought-hit areas have not received assistance money from the insurance companies. Besides, the farmers have not been able to get the insurance amount despite the proposals of the Technical Advisory Committees of both the State and Central Governments.

Seeing the hardship of the farmers and verifying the reports of damaged crops from the affected areas submitted by the collectors, the state government decided to release the assistance money from its own resources.

As per sources, the collector of the drought-affected areas will send the crop-damaged reports to Special Relief Commissioner (SRC). Accordingly, the state government after reviewing the reports will release the assistance money to the affected farmers.