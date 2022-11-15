CM Naveen Patnaik announces input assistance of Rs 200 crore for drought affected areas in Odisha

The CM of Odisha Naveen Patnaik has announced input assistance of Rs 200 crore for the farmers in the  drought-affected area of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau 0
Naveen Patnaik announces input assistance of Rs 200 crore

Bhubaneswar: In a major relief to the farmers, the Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik has announced an input assistance of Rs 200 crore for the farmers in the drought-affected area of Odisha today.

According to reports, around 33% of the crops cultivated in 2,63,560 acres of land across 12 districts of the state have been affected due to the drought situation.

Related News

Odisha: 40 Students of World Skill Centre Meets CM Naveen…

‘Odisha Investors Meet’ in Hyderabad today; CM Naveen…

Jajpur BJD erects 100ft tall cutout of CM Naveen Patnaik on…

CM Naveen Patnaik’s Diwali gift as he abolishes…

It is to be noted that, the farmers in the drought-hit areas have not received assistance money from the insurance companies. Besides, the farmers have not been able to get the insurance amount despite the proposals of the Technical Advisory Committees of both the State and Central Governments.

Seeing the hardship of the farmers and verifying the reports of damaged crops from the affected areas submitted by the collectors, the state government decided to release the assistance money from its own resources.

As per sources, the collector of the drought-affected areas will send the crop-damaged reports to Special Relief Commissioner (SRC). Accordingly, the state government after reviewing the reports will release the assistance money to the affected farmers.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.