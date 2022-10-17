CM Naveen Patnaik addresses top industry leaders at OIM in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The chief minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik has invited top industry leaders at Odisha investors’ Meet here today.

According to reports, the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said to the investors that, “we want to build new relationships and strengthen our old relationships with all of you. We want you all to be a partner in Odisha’s phenomenal growth story. We need your support and cooperation to ensure that this year’s event is grander in outlook and a resounding success in its outcome.”

Extending warm greetings to the dignitaries, the Chief Minister has also said that, “Odisha is one of the fastest growing economies in India and has consistently grown above the national average in the last decade and a half. We are fast emerging as a major industrial destination in India because of our natural resource advantage and strategic location. Odisha’s abundant natural resources, skilled and productive human resources, progressive policies, and strong result-oriented governance provide a unique ecosystem. Today, Odisha is ranked among the top states in India in terms of live manufacturing investments and has been accorded the achievers status in the recently released ease of doing business ratings by the Government of India.”

He added that, “the Make in Odisha Conclave’22 with Business Leadership Talks, Sectoral Sessions, Start-up Session, and Women Entrepreneurship Sessions, along with Cultural Programs offers an array of action spread over 5 days for investors and the public.”

Speaking on start-ups, he spoke about the establishment of O-Hub and Odisha Innovation Fund, “We have established Odisha Start-up Hub (O-Hub) in Bhubaneswar to provide a world-class incubation and co-working facility to state-based Startups. We have also set up the Odisha Youth Innovation Fund to support grassroots innovations, which are essentially technological solutions and the development of successful business models by youths in different sectors.”

Concluding his address and extending a hearty invitation to the dignitaries attending the meeting Chief Minister said “The Make in Odisha Conclave’22 (MIO’ 22) will be held in Bhubaneswar from 30th November to 4th December 2022. I would request all the dignitaries and Industry leaders present here to kindly participate in Make in Odisha Conclave’22 and be a partner in this transformational journey of Odisha.”

Besides, Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary, Industries Department, Skill Development & Technical Education and Chairman-IDCO and Chairman-IPICOL, Government of Odisha, made a presentation about the industrial ecosystem in Odisha and about the Make in Odisha Conclave’22 to the audience.

Manoj Mishra, Secretary, Electronics & IT Department, Government of Odisha, spoke about the emerging IT/ITeS ecosystem in the state. He also highlighted the growth-focused and future-oriented IT Policy, Data Centre Policy, BPO Policy, and Electronics Policy brought in by the Government of Odisha to further strengthen the ESDM and IT/ITeS sector and attract new investments into the state.

Omkar Rai, Executive Chairman, Start-Up Odisha, focused on the ever-growing Start-up ecosystem in Odisha. He informed the audience that Odisha has been recognized as a ‘Top Performer’ and a “Leader” by DPIIT, Government of India in States’ Start-up Ranking 2018 & 2019 respectively.”

Among others, Arun Chawla, Director General, FICCI and Senior Officials from the industries Department & IPICOL were present in the meeting.