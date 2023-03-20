CM Naveen nods master plans for development of 3 Shakti shrines in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved the master plan for the development of three Shakti shrines – Maa Mangala temple at Kakatpur, Maa Ugratara temple in Bhusandpur and Maa Bhagabati temple in Banapur- on Monday.

As per the release issued by the chief minister’s office (CMO), all the three shrines will be developed under 5T programme. The Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation (OBCC) has been assigned to execute the projects.

As per the master plans, the entire floor area of the Kakatpur temple premises will be covered with Khondalite stones and the kitchen upgraded and water drainage system put in place. Besides, a Sevayat Bhavan for the stay of the servitors, kiosks for tonsuring of the devotees and toilet facilities will be constructed.

In order to make the temple attractive, landscaping, plantation and lighting facilities will be provided around the temple. The OBCC has been directed to complete all the works within 12 months,

The 9th-century Maa Bhagabati temple at Banpur will also undergo various changes under the master plan. It focuses on the facilities for the devotees for ‘parikrama’ of the temple, multipurpose hall, development of roads and river banks. The OBCC has been asked to complete the project within 24 months.

In Maa Ugratara temple, which was constructed in 1352 AD, it has been planned to construct arrival plaza, parking and facilities for the devotees. Besides, landscaping, development of picnic spot and renovation of the sacred pond would be undertaken by the OBCC and completed within 18 months.