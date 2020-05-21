Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik conducted an aerial survey the areas affected by cyclone Amphan on Thursday afternoon.

#AmphanCyclone: CM @Naveen_Odisha made an aerial survey of the cyclone affected districts this afternoon pic.twitter.com/jESKahMCev — Soumyajit Pattnaik (@soumyajitt) May 21, 2020

After the aerial survey, Patnaik directed the officials to take relief and rehabilitation measures on a war-footing.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to restore the electricity connection in the cyclone-hit areas at the earliest .

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit West Bengal and Odisha on Friday to review the situation after cyclone Amphan.

The is likely to make an aerial survey of cyclone-affected areas in both the states and hold meetings with the officials of both the state governments, said sources.