Sundergarh: CM Naveen Patnaik launched the Advanced Sanitation Programme for Sundergarh district yesterday.

The CM flagged off the programme covering Rourkela Municipal Corporation, Birmitrapur Municipality and Kutra and Koira blocks.

Under the programme, over 190 advanced machines and vehicles are provided to facilitate sanitation management in the said areas. On the occasion, four micro composting centres have also been inaugurated in Rourkela. A total of over 69 crore is alloted for the project funded by the District Mineral Foundation(DMF), Sundergarh and Rourkela Municipal Corporation.

The sanitation workers play an indispensible role by keeping our surroundings clean and safe. We should appreciate their role as the prime ‘Sevaks’ of the society, said CM Naveen Patnaik.

Under the Mission Shakti, Women members of SHG’s in the state are being empowered to handle the modern sanitation operations. They spread awareness among the people, handle door to door garbage collection and manage micro composting centres,he added.

The sanitation scenario of the Smart City Rourkela is going to be transformed. The tasks earlier carried out manually by the sanitation workers will largely be done using machines thus delivering quality services to citizens, informed Collector Nikhil Pavan Kalyan.

The programme shall ensure safety and dignity to the sanitation workers. More machines and manpower will be provided in due course of time to further enhance the quality of service delivery, added the collector.