CM Naveen Lauds Efforts To Establish A Covid-19 Hospital In Odisha’s Mayurbhanj In Such A Short Span

By KalingaTV Bureau
Baripada: The CM  of Odisha Naveen Patnaik has lauded the efforts of the District Magistrate of Mayurbhanj for readying a 200-bed standalone Covid-19 Hospital.

The CM also appreciated, KIMS and OMC for joining hands to strengthen Odisha’s fight against the pandemic.

The Hospital has 20 ICUs to treat coronavirus affected patients in this part of the state.

