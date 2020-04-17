CM Naveen Lauds Efforts To Establish A Covid-19 Hospital In Odisha’s Mayurbhanj In Such A Short Span

Baripada: The CM of Odisha Naveen Patnaik has lauded the efforts of the District Magistrate of Mayurbhanj for readying a 200-bed standalone Covid-19 Hospital.

The CM also appreciated, KIMS and OMC for joining hands to strengthen Odisha’s fight against the pandemic.

The Hospital has 20 ICUs to treat coronavirus affected patients in this part of the state.