Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated the 220/132/33 KV grid substation at Baner in Jaypatana area of ​​Kalahandi district via video conferencing.

He also unveiled the two 33 KV feeder lines coming out of the grid.

Inaugurating the projects, Patnaik said that the three energy projects would benefit 30,000 people in Jaypatana, Koksara, and Kalampur areas of Kalahandi district and people will get better uninterrupted electricity services.

Kalahandi district of Odisha will be the fore-runner and will create a new identity. There has been fast-development in the field of agriculture. Construction of government college is going on full-swing mode, and the self-financed Bhawanipatna college has now turned to Kalahandi University, he said.

A total of Rs 82 crore has been spent on the 220 kV grid project in Jaypatna. Through this grid, the people of Kalahandi for the first time will be able to get electricity directly from the Indravati project.

In the coming days, another 132 KV double circuit line of 47-km long will be connected to Junagarh.