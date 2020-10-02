CM Naveen inaugurates three hydro-power projects in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated the 220/132/33 KV grid substation at Baner in Jaypatana area of ​​Kalahandi district via  video conferencing.

He also unveiled the two 33 KV feeder lines coming out of the grid.

Inaugurating the projects, Patnaik said that the three energy projects would benefit 30,000 people in Jaypatana, Koksara, and Kalampur areas of Kalahandi district and people will get better uninterrupted electricity services.

Related News

Man Beats Youth To Death In Odisha, Video Goes Viral

Fake tobacco unit busted by STF in Odisha’s Jajpur

60-year-old man trampled to death by elephant in…

Cuttack city reports 202 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

Kalahandi district of Odisha will be the fore-runner and will create a new identity. There has been fast-development in the field of agriculture. Construction of government college is going on full-swing mode, and the self-financed Bhawanipatna college has now turned to Kalahandi University, he said.

A total of Rs 82 crore has been spent on the 220 kV grid project in Jaypatna. Through this grid, the people of Kalahandi for the first time will be able to get electricity directly from the Indravati project.

In the coming days, another 132 KV double circuit line of 47-km long will be connected to Junagarh.

 

You might also like
State

Man Beats Youth To Death In Odisha, Video Goes Viral

State

Heavy rainfall warning in 13 districts of Odisha

State

Odisha CM Pays Tributes To The Father Of The Nation On The Occasion Of Gandhi Jayanti

State

3600 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Crosses 2.2 Lakh Mark In The State

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7