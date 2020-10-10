Cuttack: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday inaugurated the revamped three-lane roads on both sides of Taladanda canal here in Odisha through video conference. The road is part of up-gradation of SCB Medical College into a world-class hospital, officials said.

The 1.5km-long, which was constructed in record 7 months at a cost of Rs 14 crore, will ensure easy access for ambulances on both sides of the road to SCB Medical College and Hospital in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, the road will decongest the city traffic and connect Cuttack Ring Road near Jobra Barrage with Ranihat. With wider footpath for pedestrians, ample street lighting, adequate parking space & safety measures, it will emerge as a model road for the Silver City.

The Chief Minister also expressed his gratitude to the people of the city for their sacrifice and cooperation to make the project successful.

Urban Development minister Pratap Jena, Works Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallik, Health and Family Welfare minister Naba Kishore Das, Cuttack-Chowdwar MLA Soubhik Biswal, 5T secretary VK Pandian and district collector also present on the occasion.