CM Naveen inaugurates Jajpur Zilla Mahotsav 2023, says Jajpur to become number one district

Bhubaneswar: Jajpur to become number one district in Odisha, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today while inaugurating the Jajpur Zilla Mahotsav 2023 through video conferencing.

“Jajpur is the confluence of different religions, philosophies and spiritualism. Culture of Jajpur reflects various philosophies. Jajpur was once the capital of Odisha. It was the centre of religion, literature and culture. Like Hinduism, Buddhism also developed here,” Patnaik said.

The Chief Minister pointed out that Ratnagiri, Lalitagiri and Udayagiri have become the centre of attraction for Buddhists all over the world.

Paying obeisance to Maa Biraja, Chief Minister said that Jajpur is a shakti peeth and added that it has a glorious history.

“Starting from freedom struggle to art, literature, culture, agriculture, tourism, Jajpur has a special identity. Today Jajpur is leading the way of development with its heritage. Industry, employment and infrastructure are the new identity of Jajpur today. I strongly believe that Jajpur will become the number one district in the state and create an example for all,” the Chief Minister said.

Secretary to CM(5T) VK Pandian was present.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Naliniprabha Jena, MLA Sunanda Das in their speeches praised the development programme of the Chief Minister.

Speaking on the occasion MLA Pranab Prakash Das said that Chief Minister has special blessings and love for Jajpur. Today, Jajpur is known for its development, he added.

He said that under the leadership of the Chief Minister, apart from establishment of Kalinga Nagar Steel Complex and Medical College in Jajpur has seen rapid development in the field of communication.

Science and Technology Minister Ashok Chandra Panda, Revenue Minister Pramila Mallik, Rural Development Minister Prithiranjan Ghadai, MLAs Amar Prasad Satpathy, Pranab Balbantaray, Ashok Kumar Bal among others attended the event.

Jajpur District Magistrate & Collector gave the welcome address.