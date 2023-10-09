CM Naveen inaugurates ‘Drink From Tap’ in 5 more cities in Odisha

Cuttack: The Chief Minister of Odisha has inaugurated the ‘Drink From Tap’ mission/Sujal scheme in five more cities on Monday.

It is worth mentioning that, the ‘drink from tap’ mission has been extended to the cities of Rairangpur, Champua, Birmitrapur, Rajgangpur and Nimapada from today.

After these five cities receive the scheme, as many as 149 wards of 13 cities will be supplied with water from taps. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the mission at the Lok Seva Bhavan Convention Center in Bhubaneswar.

More than 12 lakh people will be benefited from the ‘drink from tap’ mission in this phase, said reliable reports in this regard.

Pilot projects successfully implemented at selected locations in Bhubaneswar Municipal

Corporation (BMC) area and Puri town. The pilot areas are representative of EWS, LIG, MIG, HIG, Commercial, Institutional and Government buildings.

In the pilot implementation, all houses are connected to provide 24X7 piped water supply of drink from tap quality water with 100% metering, benefiting 185000 population.

The Mission is mandated to be upscaled covering each household in all 114 Urban Local Bodies (ULB) of the State in a phased manner. Modern Water Treatment Plants using advanced technologies to ensure safe water supply at the consumer’s tap are being used for the mission.