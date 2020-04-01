CM Naveen Extends Wishes On Utkal Divas, Asks To Refrain From Celebrations Amid Covid-19 Lock Down

CM Naveen Extends Wishes On Utkal Divas, Asks To Refrain From Celebrations Amid Covid-19 Lock Down

Bhubaneswar: Today is Utkal Divas, it is on this day that Odisha became an independent state in the year 1936. This day is generally celebrated with much pomp and show in the State.

However, the state government has asked to refrain from celebrating the Occasion this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The authorities have directed people, not to host any kind of meeting or garlanding on this day.

The CM has paid a tribute to the legendary leaders who fulfilled the dream of formation of Odisha via a tweet.

He has also paid due respect to those who have contributed in development of Odia language, literature and culture.