CM Naveen congratulates Odisha FC on winning the Super Cup and qualifying for AFC

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday congratulated the Odisha FC Team for their phenomenal performance in the 2022-2023 season.

The Odisha FC team met the Chief Minister along with the Super cup trophy, which they won for the first time. Raj Athwal, the President, Clifford Miranda, the Head Coach, Amrinder Singh, the Player, Shubham Sarangi, the Player, Abhik Chatterjee, the Club General Manager and Dr. Amrit Pattojoshi, Club Psychiatrist met the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, “I would like to congratulate everyone associated with Odisha FC for their remarkable performance. The coach and players have made us proud and I hope Odisha FC will continue their winning form and inspire a new generation of footballers from Odisha.”

He emphasized that their success is a testimony to their commitment and their determination to achieve their goals. He praised each player for their outstanding performances and contributions to the team.

Athwal thanked the Chief Minister for creating the best football facilities in India and for his support to the team over the years.

The club president also thanked the Chief Minister for supporting Odisha FC and making a holistic sports ecosystem for proper development of football.