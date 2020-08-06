ahmedabad covid hospital fire
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Pic)

CM Naveen Condoles Death Of Covid Patients In Hospital Fire At Ahmedabad

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: A fire broke out in the wee hours today in the ICU department of Shrey Hospital in Navrangpura area at a Covid Hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. At least eight people died in the fire.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today condoled the death of these Covid patients and expressed his grief over the tragedy.

The CM took to twitter and wrote, “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the fire accident in a Covid Hospital in Ahmedabad. Wish the bereaved families have courage to overcome the irreparable loss and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured”.

It is noteworthy that  several fire tenders and police teams rushed to the spot and around 40 patients were shifted to nearby hospital with help of the hospital management.

