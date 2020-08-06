Bhubaneswar: A fire broke out in the wee hours today in the ICU department of Shrey Hospital in Navrangpura area at a Covid Hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. At least eight people died in the fire.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today condoled the death of these Covid patients and expressed his grief over the tragedy.

Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the fire accident in a Covid Hospital in #Ahmedabad. Wish the bereaved families have courage to overcome the irreparable loss and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 6, 2020

It is noteworthy that several fire tenders and police teams rushed to the spot and around 40 patients were shifted to nearby hospital with help of the hospital management.