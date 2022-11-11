CM Naveen approves recruitment of 7540 teachers for government secondary schools

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has approved the recruitment of 7540 teachers for Govt secondary schools on Friday.

Secy 5T to Hon’ble CM Naveen Patnaik in his social media handle posted about the approval of the recruitment of teachers, wrote, “Massive job opportunities for youth of #Odisha as CM @naveen_odisha has approved recruitment of 7,540 teachers for government secondary schools. It will further expand opportunities for youth, transform education and give huge boost to student learning.”

Last year, CM Naveen Patnaik had given jobs to 13,000 teachers in his unique 5T school transformation programme.