CM Naveen Announces New Strategy For COVID19 Management In Odisha

By Sudeshna Panda

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced a new strategy today relating to the next course of COVID19 management in the state of Odisha.

There shall be a COVID care home in every panchayat. In every care home there shall be accommodation for 10 to 20 persons. Sixty thousand people can be accommodated in these homes all over the State.

The people who show primary symptoms of coronavirus infection shall not be taken to the hospital instead they shall be treated in the COVID care home itself.

