Bhubaneswar: Noted Industrialist and Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani called on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here in Odisha on Saturday . They discussed about Adani Group’s investment plans in various sectors in the state.

The Adani Group plans to invest in the areas of logistics, industrial park, new-age technology and metal industries in Odisha.

The Chief Minister assured of all support and invited the Adani Group to ‘Make in Odisha Conclave 2020’ in November-December this year, the Chief Minister’s Office tweeted.

The Adani group has already invested in Dhamra Port in Bhadrak district and also started work on the construction of a LNG terminal and a LPG terminal in the state.