CM Mamata plans to construct West Bengal Bhavan in Puri

Puri: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sees plot at Baliapanda area in Puri meant for construction of West Bengal Bhavan.

It is worth mentioning that, Mamata had gone to visit Lord Jagannath in Puri Sri Mandir earlier today, said reports.

The West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that once the West Bengal Bhavan is made, the structure will be used by Bengali tourists to stay at an affordable rate while visiting Puri.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has arrived in Odisha for a three-day Odisha visit. The CM is currently staying at Puri.

The West Bengal Chief Minister is scheduled to visited the Sri mandir at 4 pm today and will offer prayers to Lord Jagannath and sibling deities in the temple.

She will stay in the temple for over 2 hours. During this time, she will be accompanied by senior Daietapati Ramakrushna Dasmohapatra and Rajesh Dasmohapatra. Mamata Banerjee will take a look around the temple and worship the other deities. She will also watch the unique sight of the flag changing on the ‘Nila Chakra’ while standing at the ‘ Kirtan Chakada’.

Then she will go to the site for the construction of the guest house by West Bengal government in Baliapanda. Odisha Government has provided 5 acres of land for the construction of guest house. Mamata Banerjee will spend the night in Puri today.

She will return to Bhubaneswar tomorrow. She is scheduled to meet Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tomorrow in the capital city before returning to West Bengal.

Though it has specified that it will be an unofficial visit, the upcoming one-to-one meeting between Mamata Banerjee and Naveen Patnaik has sparked speculation of the West Bengal chief minister’s initiative to forge an alliance of regional parties for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls without keeping Congress in the fray.