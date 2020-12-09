Bhubaneswar: The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan has written a letter to CM Naveen Patnaik requesting him to ensure proper care of tigress Sundari.

Chouhan has expressed concern over the health condition of the tigress and requested Patnaik to ensure proper care till she is shifted to Kanha Tiger Reserve.

It is noteworthy that, the tigress has been currently kept in an enclosure at Satkosia, till its shifting to Kanha Tiger Reserve in the neighbouring state.

Worth mentioning, Sundari along with tiger Mahavir was translocated to Sakosia from Madhya Pradesh in 2018 as part of India’s first interstate tiger translocation project.

Four months after release into the wild, Mahavir was caught in a snare and died while Sundari turned hostile and killed two persons