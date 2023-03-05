CM launches projects worth Rs 3081 cr for 3 Western Odisha districts

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday visited three districts of Western Odisha and launched a slew of projects worth Rs. 3081 crore. During this trip the CM also inaugurated the Biju Express Way at Ampani of Kalahandi district. He also dedicated the Biju Economic Corridor between Sohela and Ampani to the people.

The Chief Minister on Sunday visited Bargarh, Kalahandi and Nuapada districts and inaugurated projects worth Rs. 3081 crore on the occasion of the Birth Anniversary of former Chief Minister and legendary leader Biju Patnaik.

On this occasion the CM extended financial loan to the tune of Rs 42 crore for the women of Mission Shakti in Bargarh, Kalahandi and Nuapada districts.

Launching the Biju Express Way the CM addressed the gathering and said that the Biju Express Way is not only a road but it is the lifeline of this region. This way will be helpful in the development of not only this region but of the whole Odisha. This will bring many opportunities for the people while it will also bring market facility for farmers (to sell their product). Besides, the way will bring education related facilities for the students, business opportunities for the traders while it will also helpful to get better health services. New industries will crop up by the side of this corridor that spreads from Ampani to Sohela, he also said.

To attract capital investment an additional 30 percent incentive will be provided for investment to the Biju Economic Corridor. The land acquisition work has also been started in advance to accelerate industrial development. By the Biju Express Way people of Sundergarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri will be mostly benefited. It will also increase economic activities in between Western and South Odisha. Further, it will also increase Tourism.

The CM thanked everybody for the timely completion of the four way lane Biju Express Way between Ghatipada and Ampani within a year, which is a record.

Remembering Statesman Biju Patnaik who played a prominent role in the infrastructural development of Odisha the CM said that he has been working to create a strong Odisha after being inspired by the ideals of the great leader. The Sambalpur-Rourkela road was a dream of Biju Babu. Known as L & T road this road work was initiated by Biju Patnaik in 1993. He said that the great leader always remained associated with the soil of Odisha and dreams of the people of this land. He offered his tribute to the former Odisha Chief Minister.