CM launches ‘Ama Odisha Navin Odisha’ for Rayagada, Jharsuguda

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated the ‘Ama Odisha Navin Odisha’ scheme for Rayagada and Jharsuguda on VC. Under this scheme, each panchayat will get Rs 50 lakh.

As per reports, three constituencies of Rayagada district have got Rs 91 crore. These three constituencies are Rayagada, Gunupur and Bisamkatak.

There will be 2613 projects in 182 gram panchayats of 11 blocks of the constituency.

Similarly, 39 crores have been sanctioned for 2 constituencies of Jharsuguda district. These constituencies are – Jharsuguda and Brajraj Nagar. Accordingly, 957 projects will be done in 78 gram panchayats of 5 blocks.

Under this scheme, the basic foundation of Odisha’s culture will be improved by spreading Jagannath culture in every village, developing every places of worship, and digital infrastructure will also be developed. This will be the basic foundation for building an ambitious Odisha.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister said that the spread of culture and improvement of modern infrastructure will take our villages to the peak of development. New Odisha will spread its wings further and reach new heights to touch the broad spectrum of modern technology from our strong cultural base and we will build New Odisha, Navin Odisha.

Development of all villages is our goal. Guarantee of development for everyone in the village. Everyone in the village will be guaranteed education and health. Culture will be protected. The developed village will be the identity of modern Odisha, he added.

Odisha is the land of Lord Jagannath. Love of the world, peace, harmony, equality and service are the message of Jagannath culture. Irrespective of caste, religion, community, it has made everyone its own. ‘Ama Odisha Naveen Odisha’ program will preserve Jagannath culture in every village. Every place of worship will be developed. Heritage sites will be preserved. The Chief Minister said that the preservation and protection of these cultural and heritage sites is essential for our future generations.

Development of digital infrastructure in villages is one of the objectives of this scheme. Internet connection will be available in the village.

It will be a science park. To be a skill development centre. Works hub will be. Banking facilities will be available. The primary schools of the village will also be involved in this program. It will bring immense opportunities to our youth society, mothers, farmers brothers and sisters and students and will further enhance Odisha’s identity as a modern, strong, progressive and culturally aware state. In this new Odisha, our foundation will be strong and wings will be strong and the aspirational Odisha vision will be realized and wished everyone’s cooperation in the successful implementation of our Odisha new Odisha program.

For today’s program, a huge crowd gathered in 3 constituencies of Rayagada district and 2 constituencies of Jharsuguda district. 5T and Navin Odisha Chairman V.K. Pandian, who coordinated the event, said that the transformation program has created enthusiasm among the people. He further said that the aim is to bring transformation in all villages through the program ‘Aam Odisha Naveen Odisha’. Our conversion will be a model for other states, he said.