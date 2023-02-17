CM Flags off 16th Phase of Inauguration, Ground-Breaking of Industries

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today initiated the 16th phase of inauguration and ground-breaking for 19 projects in the state. While two projects were inaugurated, ground breaking for 17 was organized. The investment intent for these projects was received during MIO Conclave 2022.

At an investment of Rs 1650 Crore, 4500 plus employment opportunities are expected to be generated from these 19 projects across sectors like plastic, sea food processing, manufacturing, tourism, IT and ESDM, refractory, agro and food processing, pharmaceuticals and steel downstream.

Speaking on the occasion, on virtual platform, the Chief Minister said that over the years, Odisha has fast emerged as a major manufacturing hub in the country for sectors ranging from Metal and Minerals to Chemical & Petrochemicals and Food Processing, among others. We have shifted from a resource-dependent, mineral-based industrial development to more rapid, broad-based and inclusive economic growth across diverse sectors, he added.

He assured to provide required support to the investors looking to explore Odisha as a potential investment destination and also provide the best of opportunities for its people to grow.

He further said, “My government has always endeavored to provide a hassle-free and prompt business environment for the investors in Odisha. Our focus on the 5T philosophy in transforming the industrial sector has further strengthened the industry-led ecosystem of value addition, sustainable employment generation and revenue augmentation in the State.”

The recently organized Make in Odisha Conclave- 2022 was an outstanding success as the event was attended by Business Leaders and Industry Delegates from different sectors, across the country, and the event could attract investment intentions of Rs.10 lakh Crore to Odisha, generating potential for employing around 10 lakh people in the state, he added.

Our vision is to enable faster conversion of investment intents to grounding and provide unmatched facilitation and support to industries, he said.

Welcoming the industries to Odisha, Industries Minister Pratap Dev said that Odisha is slated to be the next manufacturing hub of the country. The state under the direction of the Chief Minister has been providing every possible support to industries, he added.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Development Commissioner Anu Garg, ACS Tourism Surendra Kumar and other senior officers were present.

Industries department Principal Secretary Hemant Sharma gave the welcome address and MD IPICOL and IDCO Bhupinder Singh Punia proposed vote of thanks.

It may be mentioned here that the Government of Odisha is relentlessly working to ensure that the investment intents generated during the MIO Conclave 2022 are transformed into ground reality. Located in various parts of Odisha, 2 projects were inaugurated and ground-breaking was done for a total of 17 projects. The projects included Supreme Industries Ltd., Ashirvad Pipes Private Limited, IFGL Refractories Limited, JMS Medicon amongst many others.

In the plastic sector, 2 projects were inaugurated, namely Supreme Industries Ltd, and Ashirvad Pipes Private Limited. These projects are located in Cuttack. A total of 470 employment opportunities are expected to be generated from the projects which fall under the plastic segment.

In the food processing sector, the government initiated the ground-breaking for 6 projects namely Sao Breweries and Distilleries Private Limited, Indian Potash Ltd, Globus Spirits Ltd, Oriclean Private Limited, Amrit Dhara Nutrifoods LLP and DN Sea Shells Pvt. Ltd. which together are expected to provide 1459 employment opportunities. The segment saw a total investment of INR 803.6 crores.

In the manufacturing segment the government initiated the ground-breaking for 3 projects. From setting up of manufacturing unit for modular kitchen, workstation etc to that of PET Preforms and Closures for the F&B industries, the state accommodated projects of various magnitudes under the same segment. The manufacturing sector witnessed an investment of INR 293.34 crores and is likely to generate 243 employment opportunities for the youth of the state.

The ground breaking ceremony was also held for Incture Technologies Pvt Ltd in the IT & EDSM segment and for Mayfair Hotels & Resorts Ltd, Aspen Lake Suites LLP and Luxurio Assets Private Limited in the tourism segment. Mayfair Hotels & Resorts Ltd will expand their existing resort franchise to Gopalpur and Ganjam.

On the other hand, Aspen Lake Suites LLP will set-up their 5-star resort facility in Barkul, Chilika, Khurda. Luxurio Assets Private Limited is also expected to come up with their resort facility in Gopalpur and Ganjam. In terms of investments, the IT & EDSM garnered a total investment of INR 46.79 crores while the tourism sector secured a total investment of INR 203.73 crores.

In the steel downstream sector, JSE Infotech Pvt. Ltd. and Nilachal Engineers will invest a total amount of INR 12.78 crores and they are jointly expected to generate 160 employment opportunities. The projects are coming up in Ramdaspur, Cuttack and in Jaymangal, Khurda respectively. Ramdaspur, Cuttack has also been chosen as the destination for JMS Medicon which has invested INR 21.44 crores and is expected to generate 203 employment opportunities. IFGL Refractories Limited which will invest INR 66.27 crores also witnessed their ground-breaking ceremony today.

The State Government of Odisha has always welcomed industrialists to invest in the state. The Government has promptly responded to investors and has worked hard to transform investment intents into reality. Under the leadership of the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the Government has actively helped industrialists to set up their projects and initiate the inauguration and ground-breaking ceremony for all the projects, phase-by-phase.