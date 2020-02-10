Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday felicitated the team of doctors from SCB Medical and Apollo Hospital who successfully conducted the first ever cadaveric kidney transplantation in Odisha saving lives of two persons.

The Chief Minister met the doctors at Lok Seva Bhawan here this evening and lauded their effort saying “It is a healthcare milestone in the state”. He also promised to extend all help to encourage organ donation in the state.

On February 4, a team of doctors at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack and Apollo Hospital in Bhubaneswar successfully retrieved and transplanted the kidneys of a brain-dead patient onto two persons.

The kidneys of Priyanka Patra, a 26-year-old woman who was declared brain dead following an accident, was transplanted on to two patients- one each at SCB and Apollo. Both the patients were reportedly in stable condition after the operation.

SCB Hospital’s transplant surgeon & Urology dept Professor Dr. Datteshwar Hota, Prof. Jayashri Mohanty, Prof. Sarojkant Sahoo, Dr. Sabyasachi Panda, Dr. Sanjay Chaudhury, Dr. Kalyanibala Nayak, Dr. Rudrashish Samal, Anandita Sabat, Suman Singh, Ramakanta Panda, Sabitri Das & Dr, LN Behera and the city based Apollo Hospital’s Dr. Sudhir Digikar Sameeran Das Adhikari, Dr. Sharmili Sinha, Dr Bibekananda Panda, Dr, Debabrata Dash, Dr. Subrat Sahu, Dr. Nitish Mohanty and Dr. Ashish Nayak were present on the occasion.