CM felicitates Kho Kho Champion Team Odisha Juggernauts

Cash Award of Rs 2 Crore

CM Announces Stadium and High Performance Centre for Kho Kho

Feel Extremely Proud of our Team – CM

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today felicitated the Odisha Juggernauts for emerging champions at the inaugural edition of the Ultimate Kho Kho League and scripting history. He presented a total cash award of Rs 2 crores to the team at a felicitation ceremony organised at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Felicitating the team, Chief Minister Patnaik said, “Kho Kho has been a traditional sport restricted to rural belts and interiors with limited audience. You scripted history with your victory at the Ultimate Kho Kho. This will be remembered and discussed for days to come. It will inspire the younger players to pursue it as a professional sport. Today, people are talking about Ultimate Kho Kho and Odisha Juggernauts and we feel extremely proud of our team. You are exemplary and I wish you many more success.”

On this occasion the chief minister announced that Odisha Government will support towards excellence of Kho Kho and establish a stadium for Kho Kho and a High Performance Centre to develop the game.

On this occasion, CEO, Ultimate Kho Kho, Tenzing Nyogi, presented the Team gold medal to Chief Minister.

Odisha Juggernauts displayed indomitable spirit at the Ultimate Kho Kho League and remained table toppers for most part of the season. Their tackle against Telugu Yoddhas was a nail-biting spectacle with Odisha Juggernauts defeating the opponent in the last few seconds thus clinching the maiden Champions Trophy. They fulfilled the dreams of hundreds of fans from across Odisha.

President Kho Kho Federation of India Sudhanshu Mittal appreciated the kind of motivation, enthusiasm and support Odisha is providing to the game and to their team is unbelievable. Kho Kho needs such support from all states, he said.

CEO & League Commissioner, Ultimate Kho Kho, Tenzing Niyogi also shared his happiness over the success.

Secretary to Chief Minister (5T), V K Pandian, encouraged the team on their brilliant performance at the League.

Odisha Sports Minister, Tusharkanti Behera, Chief Secretary, Suresh Mohaptra, Development Commissioner, P K Jena, Sports Secretary, Odisha, R Vineel Krishna, and sports officials were present.