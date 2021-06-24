CM congratulates DRDO for successful launch of missile ‘Nirbhay’ off Odisha Coast

By WCE 5
launch of missile ‘Nirbhay’

Bhubaneswar: Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday congratulated DRDO on the successful launch of subsonic cruise missile ‘Nirbhay’ from Integrated Test Range off the coast of Odisha.

It is to be noted that subsonic cruise missile ‘Nirbhay’ today test-fired its subsonic cruise nuclear-capable missile Nirbhay with a range of 1000-km from the Integrated Test Range(ITR) at Chandipur off Odisha coast.

As per reports the missile was test-fired at around 1045 hrs from the launch complex of III of the ITR.

