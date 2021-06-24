CM congratulates DRDO for successful launch of missile ‘Nirbhay’ off Odisha Coast

Bhubaneswar: Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday congratulated DRDO on the successful launch of subsonic cruise missile ‘Nirbhay’ from Integrated Test Range off the coast of Odisha.

Congratulate @DRDO_India on the successful launch of subsonic cruise missile ‘Nirbhay’ from Integrated Test Range off the coast of #Odisha. #DRDO — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 24, 2021

It is to be noted that subsonic cruise missile ‘Nirbhay’ today test-fired its subsonic cruise nuclear-capable missile Nirbhay with a range of 1000-km from the Integrated Test Range(ITR) at Chandipur off Odisha coast.

As per reports the missile was test-fired at around 1045 hrs from the launch complex of III of the ITR.