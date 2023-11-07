CM condoles death of former Odisha speaker Maheswar Mohanty

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled the death of the former Speaker Maheswar Mohanty. The former speaker of the Odisha State Assembly Maheshwar Mohanty passed away on Tuesday at 3:25 am in Bhubaneswar.



“In a message, Maheshwar Mohanty earned a reputation as a popular leader. He had a reputation as a skilled organizer”, said a release from the office of the CM of Odisha.

“He played an important role in the development of the state as a minister and MLA. His role in the development of Puri region in particular will immortalize him”, further read the press release.

“As a speaker, he has contributed to the establishment of a high democratic, parliamentary tradition,” read the press release.

The Chief Minister of Odisha said that Maheswar Mohanty’s death is a big loss for Odisha.

Ranendra Pratap Swain Minister, Agriculture, FE and Fisheries, ARD and seven terms MLA in Odisha Legislative Assembly from Athagarh Constituency has condoled the death of Maheswar Mohanty.

On his official X handle the Minister said, “I am very saddened to hear the news of the passing away of former minister, former speaker Mr. Maheshwar Mohanty. I personally had a brotherly relationship with him. His departure is an irreparable loss to the team. May Lord Jagannath pray for his immortal soul and give courage and patience to his family during this sad time.”

The major opposition leaders of the state have also condoled the death of the former MLA of Puri, the Governor of Chhattisgarh Biswabhusan Harichandan expressed grief over the passing away of former Speaker and Minister Maheswar Mohanty and termed his demise as an irreparable loss to Odisha politics.

Dharmendra Pradhan the Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India has shared an old photograph with the former speaker on his X handle and written, “I had a very close personal relationship with late Maheshwar Mohanty. I received the prestigious “Utkalmani Gopbandhu Pratibha – 2003″ award from Odisha Assembly in 2004 from him. My memories with him will always be cherished.”