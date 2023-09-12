Club in Cuttack to commemorate thirty-one years of establishment with 31 feet Ganesh Idol

Cuttack: With just a few days being left for Ganesh Puja, the silver city of Cuttack is all set to celebrate the occasion with much pomp and show.

The denizens of the Silver City are all set to witness a 31 feet Ganesh Idol this Ganesh Chaturthi, said reliable reports. The city of Cuttack is already been decked up with mesmerizing colorful lights and huge gates, said reports.

This year, a 31-feet-high statue of Ganesha is being built in Nuapada Press Colony of Cuttack. This Ganesha idol has been built to commemorate 31 years of establishment of Genial Friends Club at Press Colony.

Reports say that the organizers are leaving no stones unturned to celebrate Ganesh puja this year in a mega manner. The 31-feet-tall statue of Ganesh will be the main attraction of Ganesh Puja in Cuttack, hoped the organizers and the statue sculptors.

It is worth mentioning that, every year the club members give importance in organizing the Ganesh Puja in an unique manner and style said one of the organizers and club members, said reliable reports.

Somnath Behera of Barimunda and six other sculptors are making the 31-feet statue of Ganesha, said reports. The sculptors said that since the statue is massive, they started making sculpture from August 15, 2023.