Cloudy weather, rainfall in Odisha to continue till January 25

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is witnessing rainfall while winter season continues to have its impact over the state. Several places across Odisha are experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall for the past three days.

Rainfall accompanied by cloudy weather is likely to continue in the state till January 25. Currently, several areas including Bhubaneswar are experiencing slight rainfall. Rayagada, Kandhamal, Boudh, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Kalahandi, and areas of coastal Odisha are likely to experience light showers today.

Further, Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kandhamal, and Koraput might experience moderate rainfall tomorrow. Cloudy weather will prevail in Odisha until afternoon hours of tomorrow.

Significant weather change in Odisha is likely to be witnessed from January 26. Day time temperature might increase. Multiple areas across Northern Odisha experienced moderate to heavy rainfall tomorrow. Under the influence of an active high pressure system, air containing moisture continues to enter into state. Due to which, several areas across Odisha have been receiving rainfall.