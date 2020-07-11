Clothes worth lakhs gutted in fire at Garment showroom in Odisha’s Bhadrak district

Chandbali: Clothes, including sarees, dresses and other garments worth more than lakhs of rupees gutted as a fire mishap took place at the Bhagyalaxmi Fashion Garment Showroom in Chandbali of Bhadrak district in Odisha on Saturday.

As per reports, the fire erupted at the garment showroom at Motto All India Chowk on the State Highway in which a lot of garments reduced to ashes.

After getting information 2 fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the flame. However, until they reached already garments worth lakhs of rupees were burnt. The fire accident was so large that they took around 2 hours to douse.

While the exact reason behind the fire mishap is yet to be ascertained, it happened due to an electric short circuit, preliminary reports said.