Cloth Showroom Raided In Cuttack Of Odisha Rs 30,000 Fine Imposed

By WCE 2
showroom sealed cuttack
Representational Image

Cuttack: A cloth showroom in Cuttack has been raided by the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) for violation of Covid guidelines on Thursday.

According to reports, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) got the tip-off about a showroom running during the lockdown when such activities (non-essential services) have been strictly prohibited.

On getting the information a CMC squad raided and sealed a cloth showroom at Cuttack new road.

The showroom owner was fined Rs 30,000 for violating Covid guidelines.

