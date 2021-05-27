Closely Monitor People Returning From Cyclone Shelter & Restoration Personnel For Covid-19 Symptoms: Health Dept

By WCE 7
cyclone yaas

Bhubaneswar: The Health and Family Welfare Department has directed collectors and district magistrates of cyclone affected districts to closely monitor the returnees from cyclone shelters and those engaged in restoration in the field for Covid-19 symptoms.

Due to cyclone Yaas many families were shifted to the shelters where they were staying in closed quarters. Many were engaged in restoration works on the field are also working in close proximity. It is important to that these persons are closely monitored for Covid symptoms over the coming weeks.

The authorities of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Puri, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, and Khurda districts have been asked to sensitize the house to house survey teams to be vigilant.

In case of any symptoms, they should be immediately isolated and tested for Covid-19.

You might also like
State

Decongestion Of Jails In Odisha Due To Rise In Covid Cases

State

108 Ambulance staffs rescue abandoned patient in Odisha’s Keonjhar

State

Bhubaneswar Reports 471 New Covid Positive Cases In Last 24 Hours

State

Cyclone Yaas impact: Roof and wall of house collapse in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj dist

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.