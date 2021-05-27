Bhubaneswar: The Health and Family Welfare Department has directed collectors and district magistrates of cyclone affected districts to closely monitor the returnees from cyclone shelters and those engaged in restoration in the field for Covid-19 symptoms.

Due to cyclone Yaas many families were shifted to the shelters where they were staying in closed quarters. Many were engaged in restoration works on the field are also working in close proximity. It is important to that these persons are closely monitored for Covid symptoms over the coming weeks.

The authorities of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Puri, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, and Khurda districts have been asked to sensitize the house to house survey teams to be vigilant.

In case of any symptoms, they should be immediately isolated and tested for Covid-19.