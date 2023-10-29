Close shave for more than 40 passengers, as bus steering rod breaks in Jaleswar

Jaleswar: More than 40 passengers had a close shave as the bus they were travelling lost control over its wheels and rolled towards roadside in Jaleswar after steering rod of the bus breaks down.

According to reports, a private bus named Goodly was enroute Balasore from Baliapal when the mishap occured. When the bus reached at Sartha Bus stand in Jaleswar, the steering rod of the bus breaks down and the vehicle lost control over its wheels and rolled off the side of the road and got stuck in the ditch.

The panic stricken passengers in the bus got off the bus. Later, the bus owner sent all the passengers to their destination in another bus.