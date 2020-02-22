Close shave for 2 foreigners as truck mows down SUV in Jajpur

Jajpur: At least two foreign national had a narrow escape after an SUV carrying them was mowed down by a truck on Chandikhol-Paradip State Highway near Balichandrapur.

The incident took place late in the night of ‘Maha Shivratri’ when the tourist duo was en-route to Kendrapara by hiring a Toyota Innova vehicle and driver of a speeding truck which was coming from the opposite direction lost control over the wheels.

The truck hit and mowed down the Innova badly post the incident, but luckily all the passengers and the driver jumped out and saved their lives.

Balichandrapur Police rushed to the spot and started an investigation into the accident after seizing both the vehicles.