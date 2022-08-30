Climate friendly sustainable development need of hour: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: As many as 35 Assistant Environmental Engineers and Assistant Environmental Scientists today joined the State Pollution Control Board 13 of them are Environmental Engineers and 22 are Environmental Scientists.

An induction programme was organised at State convention centre in Lok Sewa Bhawan.

Joining the programme on virtual platform, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated the new engineers and scientists and said that Environment and Climate Change is the single most important issue of the world in the current times.

Describing the gravity of the issue, he said, “A few years ago, we were discussing the impact of global warming and pollution. Now, I believe, we are in the midst of climate change that has made life difficult for people all around the globe. This year, there are severe drought conditions in Europe and China, Pakistan is facing massive flood situations never seen in several decades. In India, different states are witnessing droughts or floods because of uneven rains in the monsoon.”

Therefore, it’s time to act now and course correct ourselves. For us, Development and Environment—both are essential. We require climate friendly sustainable development, he emphasized.

He said that Science & Technology can help us in this tough situation.

Speaking on action taken in the state, he said that Odisha is a front line state in climate change action plan. We have made a comprehensive policy to address issues of climate change, he said.

He said that as engineers and scientists with their expertise in environmental issues, they have a pivotal role to play to ensure enforcement of pollution norms and suggest improvements in our efforts, he emphasized the role of new recruits..

He expected them to rise to the occasion, take all possible actions for a clean and green Odisha. He hoped that all of them will follow the 5T norms to get faster and efficient results maintaining transparency in their action.

Minister of Forest, Environment & Climate Change Pradeep Kumar Amat said the state is doing good work on environment front. The Chief Minister has always emphasized on sustainable development, he added. He said that the State Pollution Control Board is now one of the best boards in the country.

Chief Secretary and Chairman of State Pollution Control Board Suresh Chandra Mohapatra asked the engineers and scientists to follow 5T norms work towards reducing pollution load without hampering industrial activity.

Three recruits Rakesh Panda, Monalisha Dash and Bobby Behera shared their experience on recruitment process. They said that the whole process of recruitment has been thoroughly transparent. It’s timely, fair and hassle free, they added.

ACS Forest & Environment Saybrata Sahoo was present. Member Secretary of State Pollution Control Board gave the welcome address and Administrative Officer offered the vote of thanks.