Clerk Caught Red Handed While Accepting Bribe Of Rs 28,000 In Odisha

By WCE 2
vigilance raid odisha
Representational Image

Bolangir: Senior clerk-cum-record keeper identified as Asit Kumar Joshi of Muribahal tehsil office in the Bolangir district has been caught red-handed by the officers of vigilance of Sambalpur Division.

According to reports, he was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 28,000/- (Rupees. Twenty Eight Thousand ) from complaint Sri Thabir Sahu Limapada village under Muribahal police station of Bolangirdistrict.

The clerk-cum-record keeper had asked bribe for the issue of Record of Rights (ROR) in favour of the complainant.

In this connection, Sambalpur Vigilance had registered a case and then conducted a raid. The entire bribe money has been seized. Further investigation is underway.

