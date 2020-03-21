Clear explanation of Odd even number formula for running of vehicles in Odisha
Bhubaneswar: The Odd-Even Public Transport formula for running of vehicles on the road is clearly explained here. The advisory was issued by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) yesterday. However, a lot of confusion has been witnessed for the capital city dwellers.
it is to be noted that the Govt. of Odisha and Health and Family Welfare Dept. has promulgated the Odisha COVID-19 regulation, 2020 where Municipal Commissioner has been designated as the empowered officer to take measures for containment of the COVID-19 diseases and as powers under Section 583 to 599 of Odisha Municipal Corporation Act, 2003 to check the spread of infectious disease.
BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary clearly explained the norms of the said formula. The rules explained by the Commissioner are as follows:
- The public transport vehicles like Bus/Taxi/Auto-rickshaws having odd registration numbers shall ply on the odd-numbered day and having even registration will ply on the even-numbered day. For example, on 21st March which is an odd-numbered day all the vehicles in this category having odd registration numbers like OD 02-X 1235,3579, etc will only ply.
- There is no bar for plying of private vehicles on any day.
- There is also no bar for plying of Govt. owned or hired vehicles including for emergency services.
- There is also no bar on vehicles hired by private hospitals including vehicle used for transportation of doctors and paramedical staffs.
- All other SOPs earlier issued to maintain Social Distancing and for Disinfection shall be followed scrupulously in all vehicles.
- This order shall be effective from 21.03.2020 until further order.