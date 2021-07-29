CLAT result 2021 declared, check direct link here

By WCE 3
CLAT result 2021 declared

Bhubaneswar: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) results 2021 have been declared by the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU).

Candidates can visit the official website of the CNLU – consortiumofnlus.ac.in – to check and download their CLAT 2021 Score Card.

Punjab’s Manhar Bansal has secured AIR-1 in the test.

Bhubaneswar’s Utkarsh Panda has topped the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), 2021 in Odisha. He secured All India Rank-53.

Here’s how to check and download CLAT 2021 scorecard:

  • Visit the official website CNLU consortiumofnlus.ac.in
  • Now ‘Click Here’ link that appears on the homepage under CLAT 2021 section
  • Then click on ‘Click here to view the results’ option
  • Submit your application number or admit card number along with the date of birth (DOB)
  • Your CLAT results will be displayed on the screen as soon as you fill up the above details.

Click here for the direct link.

It is to be noted here that LLB and LLM entrance exams were conducted on July 23.

You might also like
State

Odisha launches Hirakud cruise; An exciting offer for wildlife lovers

State

Odisha: Yellow warning for heavy rainfall, thunderstorm with lightning issued to 14…

State

EOW arrests chit fund firm Director from UP for cheating Odisha investor

State

Odisha Government makes major IAS reshuffle, Check Details

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.