CLAT result 2021 declared, check direct link here

Bhubaneswar: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) results 2021 have been declared by the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU).

Candidates can visit the official website of the CNLU – consortiumofnlus.ac.in – to check and download their CLAT 2021 Score Card.

Punjab’s Manhar Bansal has secured AIR-1 in the test.

Bhubaneswar’s Utkarsh Panda has topped the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), 2021 in Odisha. He secured All India Rank-53.

Here’s how to check and download CLAT 2021 scorecard:

Visit the official website CNLU consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Now ‘Click Here’ link that appears on the homepage under CLAT 2021 section

Then click on ‘Click here to view the results’ option

Submit your application number or admit card number along with the date of birth (DOB)

Your CLAT results will be displayed on the screen as soon as you fill up the above details.

Click here for the direct link.

It is to be noted here that LLB and LLM entrance exams were conducted on July 23.