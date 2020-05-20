New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today informed that the process of conducting board examination for classes 10th and 12th has been exempted from the lockdown measures.

“Taking into consideration the academic interest of large number of students, it has been decided to grant exemption from the lockdown measures to conduct Board examination for classes 10th & 12th, with few conditions like social distancing,face mask etc for their safety,” said Shah.

“As you are aware, under the guidelines on lockdown measures opening of schools have been prohibited. As a result annual board examinations being conducted by State Education Boards/ CBSE/ ICSE etc for classes 10th and 12th have been suspended,” said a letter issued by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to all the Chief Secretaries of the States and Union Territories (UTs).

“Requests have been received from the State Government and CBS for conducting the Board examinations and the matter has been examined in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Taking into consideration the academic interest of large number of students, it has been decided to grant exemption from lockdown measures to conduct Board Examinations for Class 10th and 12th,” it added.

Bhalla, however, said that the exemption to conduct the Board Examination will be subjected to the following conditions: