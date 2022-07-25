Class X student from Odisha’s Cuttack donates hair for cancer patients

Cuttack: While other girls are flaunting their beautiful silky-strong hair as a prized possession on Instagram’s reels, a girl from Cuttack recently proved that children are indeed angels.

Meet Samiksha Nayak, a student of Class X from Cuttack of Odisha who has decided to brighten the faces of cancer patients by donating her 13.5-inch-long hair for hair wigs.

Suresh Chandra Nayak and Manasi Nayak, who live in Kalyannagar in Cuttack, told us that Samiksha has seen many people who donate their organs to the needy, which inspired her to donate her hair to cancer patients.

They got in touch with the Madat Charitable Trust in Mumbai after learning about their ‘Cope with Cancer Initiative.’ Samiksha is a student at the Jawaharlal Navodaya Vidyalaya in Mundali, Cuttack.

Samiksha’s heart-warming act is an attempt to boost cancer patients’ confidence and beauty as they lose their hair during their treatment.

When it comes to the aim of life Samiksha aims to become a doctor in future and provide the best as well as free treatment to patients.