Class X student from Odisha’s Cuttack donates hair for cancer patients

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: While other girls are flaunting their beautiful silky-strong hair as a prized possession on Instagram’s reels, a girl from Cuttack recently proved that children are indeed angels.

Meet Samiksha Nayak, a student of Class X from Cuttack of Odisha who has decided to brighten the faces of cancer patients by donating her 13.5-inch-long hair for hair wigs.

Suresh Chandra Nayak and Manasi Nayak, who live in Kalyannagar in Cuttack, told us that Samiksha has seen many people who donate their organs to the needy, which inspired her to donate her hair to cancer patients.
They got in touch with the Madat Charitable Trust in Mumbai after learning about their ‘Cope with Cancer Initiative.’ Samiksha is a student at the Jawaharlal Navodaya Vidyalaya in Mundali, Cuttack.

Samiksha’s heart-warming act is an attempt to boost cancer patients’ confidence and beauty as they lose their hair during their treatment.
When it comes to the aim of life Samiksha aims to become a doctor in future and provide the best as well as free treatment to patients.

 

Also read: Odisha: Body Of Mason Found Floating In Pond In Ganjam
You might also like
Recruitment

RITES Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply online for several vacant posts by July 31

State

Kalinga TV’s Kamakhyanagar Reporter Dushmanta Mohanty passes away in road accident

State

9-Yr-Old Girl Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances In Odisha

State

Odisha: Breach In Hirakud Canal, Acres Of Land Submerged

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.