Class X result: Abhay Nayak of Sambalpur declared All India Topper of Kendriya Vidyalayas

Sambalpur: Kendriya Vidyalaya student Abhay Nayak secured an impressive 99.4 per cent marks in the class 10 Board exams. Nayak has been declared the All India Topper of Kendriya Vidyalayas.

15-year-old Abhay Nayak studies in Kendriya Vidyalaya in Odisha’s Sambalpur. Nayak scored 497 out of 500 in the 10th board exams conducted by the CBSE. This has helped Nayak set the record of this year in the tenth exam results. He tops all 1,168 Kendriya Vidyalayas.

The Union Ministry of Human Resource Development said, “94,498 students of 1,168 Kendriya Vidyalayas from all over the country appeared in the Class 10 examination. Out of these, 93,774 students have passed these examinations. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas also had excellent Class 10 results. Here 98.66 per cent of students passed the Class 10 examination. Out of the 1,168 schools in the Central schools, 846 schools have 100 per cent results in Class 10. ”

Ananya Singh, a student studying in a government school in Ranchi, has secured 100 per cent marks in subjects like Mathematics and Social Science in the Class 10 board exams announced by CBSE. While she got 98 per cent marks in Computers.

(With Inputs from IANS)