Nabarangpur: A 15-year-old girl student was allegedly kidnapped by a bike-borne unidentified miscreant near the Hirli model high school here in Odisha on Friday.

The victim, a resident of Deula area under Nabarangpur police limits, is a class X student of the high school.

According to reports, the girl along with her classmates came to the school to attend the extra class for History and Geography. Her HSC examinations are going on while History and Geography papers will be held on March 17.

The incident took place near the high school at around 4 PM when the girl was returning to her house soon after attending classes.

The masked miscreant allegedly threatened the girl and forcefully took her on his two-wheeler. When her friends screamed and tried to save the girl the accused reportedly threatened to kill her.

Friends of the girl immediately informed the latter’s family members about the incident. Later, the family members of the girl lodged a complaint at the Town Police station here in this connection.

Meanwhile, the Town Police started an investigation into the matter and launched a man-haunt to nab the accused.