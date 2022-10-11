Class VII student attempts self-immolation in Odisha’s Jajpur district: Watch

Jajpur: In a tragic incident a 13 year old minor boy attempted self-immolation in Jajpur district of Odisha on Tuesday. The incident took place in Samarpita village under Kiajhar panchayat of Tamaka Police limits in the district.

The victim boy has been identified as Gobinda, son of Pradeep Maharana of the village.

As per reports, the boy is a student of Class VII at the Arabinda Purnanga Sikshya Kendra in Dahanigadia. He had come to village for the puja vacation. As the puja vacation was over and school reopened today, his father asked him to be ready so that he can take with him to leave him at the School hostel. However, the boy pleaded for some more days till the completion of the Gajalaxmi Puja that is going on in the village these days.

Later, when his father was out of home for some work and his mother had gone to the village pond to wash clothes, the boy attempted to set himself on fire after pouring kerosene on him.

Soon the neighbours came to know about the incident and alerted his mother. She rushed to the house. With the help of the locals she shifted her injured son to Danagadi hospital in an Ambulance. However, as his health condition deteriorated, the boy has been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.