Class V girl student dies as school gate collapses on her in Odisha’s Rayagada

Rayagada: In a tragic incident a girl student succumbed to the injury that she sustained after the gate of the school where she studies, collapsed on her. The incident took place in Rayagada district of Odisha.

The deceased girl is a Class V student of the Bichikote Upgraded Upper Primary School in Padmapur block of this district.

As per reports, at about 12.10 pm on Friday the little girl was going outside the school. As she gripped the school gate the gate, along with the wall collapsed on her.

After witnessing the incident the students and teachers in the school rushed to the spot. They rescued the girl and sent her to Padmapur hospital with the help of the locals. However, as health condition of the girl deteriorated, she was then shifted to Gunpur Hospital. Yet, the doctors there pronounced her ‘brought dead’.

An investigation has been initiated in the matter. The Additional Block Education Officer (BEO) went to the school and initiated an investigation to know under which circumstances the unfortunate incident took place.