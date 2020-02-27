Tangi: A Class-V student met watery grave after drowning in Ujwala Gopinathpur village under Tangi police limits in Khordha district on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Bijay Das, a student of Ujwala Gopinathpur Government High School.

As per the report, Bijay had been to take bath in a pond in the village in the noon when the mishap took place. Due to the slippery banks of the pond he fell into the water and drowned.

Some locals rescued Bijay from water and rushed to Tangi Community Health Centre (CHC) in an unconscious state but doctors declared him brought dead.

A pal of gloom has descended on the village after the mishap.