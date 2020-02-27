Youth Drowns
Representational image

Class V boy meets watery grave in Odisha’s Khordha

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 16

Tangi: A Class-V student met watery grave after drowning in Ujwala Gopinathpur village under Tangi police limits in Khordha district on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Bijay Das, a student of Ujwala Gopinathpur Government High School.

Related News

Odisha DGP Abhay holds meeting to discuss urgent issues of…

2 minors thrashed mercilessly for stealing goats in…

Odisha girls harassed in Bengaluru on job promise, video…

3 doctors quit job for No Salary in Bhadrak Hospital, Odisha

As per the report, Bijay had been to take bath in a pond in the village in the noon when the mishap took place. Due to the slippery banks of the pond he fell into the water and drowned.

Some locals rescued Bijay from water and rushed to Tangi Community Health Centre (CHC) in an unconscious state but doctors declared him brought dead.

A pal of gloom has descended on the village after the mishap.

You might also like
State

Odisha DGP Abhay holds meeting to discuss urgent issues of State Police

State

2 minors thrashed mercilessly for stealing goats in Kandhamal

State

Odisha girls harassed in Bengaluru on job promise, video goes viral

State

3 doctors quit job for No Salary in Bhadrak Hospital, Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.