Class IX student narrowly escaped as mobile phone explodes in Odisha’s Phulbani

Phulbani: In a shocking incident a student narrowly escaped from physical harm as a mobile phone exploded near him. After attending online class the mobile exploded but fortunately the child was safe. The incident took place in Phulbani district of Odisha.

As per reports, Satwik, a Class 9 student of Phulbani Public School attended his online Class in a mobile phone at his home in Phulbani on Saturday. Following the online class, he had placed the mobile on the study table and was doing his homework when the mobile exploded.

Family members rushed near Satwik after hearing the explosion sound. Fortunately, the student did not sustain any major injuries though it could be fatal.

It is to be noted that in the wake of Corona pandemic as schools have been closed for classes, students are attending class through online mode from their respective homes. While some students are using PC or laptop, many are also doing online classes on mobile.