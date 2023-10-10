Class 9 student dies in Dhenkanal of Odisha, after getting crushed under truck

Dhenkanal: In a tragic incident, a class 9 student died in Dhenkanal of Odisha after being run over by a truck on Tuesday, said reports.

According to reports, a truck ran over a student who was returning from tuition. The ninth grader died on the spot. After the accident, tension broke out in the village under the Dhenkanal Sadar police station.

The agitated people burnt tires on the road near Ranja road and blocked the road. The irate public demanded to compensate the family of the deceased. The police have reached the spot and are trying to placate the aggrieved people.

According to information, the deceased student is the daughter of Radhanath Sahu of Dera Singh village. The deceased girl is a ninth standard student of Dera Singh High School.

While she was returning home from tuition, a 407 mini truck hit her on the road. Though the student was rescued from the scene and admitted to Dhenkanal headquarter hospital (DHH).The doctors said that she had already died at the scene of the accident.

The police is investigating into the matter. Detailed reports awaited in this case.