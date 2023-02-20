Class 9 girl student found hanging in school in Gajapati

Gajapati: The body of a girl student was found hanging inside the school premises under mysterious circumstances in Parlakhemundi here on Monday. As per reports, the girl student was studying in ninth class.

The deceased has been identified as Sudhamani Raita of Alada village. She was living in a hostel and studying in Jawahar Navodaya school. The school authorities found Sudhamani’s hanging body on Monday morning.

According to the School authorities, Sudhamani committed suicide as she was under immense pressure due to her exams.

On being informed, the Parlakhemundi police reached the spot, seized the body and started an investigation.